RCMP reminding Fernie residents to lock vehicles to avoid theft

Vehicle owners in the Elk Valley are being reminded to lock up.

This from the RCMP after a string of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Fernie last week.

One of the thefts was an unlocked grey passenger van with #17 in black letters on the side.

A variety of items were also stolen from four unlocked vehicles including identity documents and tools.

Mounties say none of these thefts would have happened if Elk Valley residents had locked their vehicles.

They say cars should never be left unlocked and keys should be kept inside your home.

Anyone who has seen the van stolen in this string of thefts is asked to call your local RCMP detachment.