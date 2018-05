A program that helps make hockey affordable, safe and fun for families new to the sport is back for another season in Cranbrook.

Canadian Tire First Shift decks out new players in equipment from head to toe and includes six on-ice sessions.

The program is for boys and girls ages 6 to 10 that have never been enrolled in minor hockey before.

Registration begins Thursday.

For more information on registration and the program, check out The First Shift website.