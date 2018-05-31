Kimberley behind schedule with wildfire preparations; Fire Chief

Fire crews in Kimberley are behind schedule preparing for the busy wildfire season.

This from Chief Rick Prasad, who spoke on the Fuels Management Program to City Council this week.

He says extreme weather patterns have played a huge role, limiting firefighters work to remove dead material and brush from forests around the community.

“We’ve seen some warmer summers that have extended to Fall, hot season right up to just about when it snows,” Prasad says. “In the spring, we had snow hang around for quite awhile, a lot longer than it seemed to the year before and there was a short window where people could get in there and work.”

Prasad says they’ve increased training for staff on how to handle emergencies around the community.

He adds the city has also been fine-tuning their evacuation planning for wildfires and other emergency.

– Kimberley Fire Chief, Rick Prasad