Sculpture commemorating 1908 Fernie fire to be unveiled

A sculpture being unveiled in Fernie today will commemorate one of the most destructive moments in the community’s history.

The city, along with artists Michael Hepher and Paul Reimer, will unveil “A Hardy Town” sculpture at 12 pm Friday.

Communications Coordinator Alycia McLeod says the project will enhance Station Square.

“Grant funding was used to develop a piece of artwork to showcase the strength of Fernie through the devastation of the 1908 fire,” McLeod says. “That fire was significant to the City of Fernie is it was a significant, defining moment.”

The sculpture in Station Square recognizes the fire of 1908 that wiped out much of the municipality.

The blaze burned through the city in just an hour and a half, causing an estimated $5 million in property damage.

– City of Fernie Communications Coordinator, Alycia McLeod

(Pictured: proposed rendering of “A Hardy Town” sculpture in Fernie.)