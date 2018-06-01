Zipline company hosting unique fundraiser for Columbia Valley SAR

A zipline company in Fairmont Hot Springs is injecting some adventure into a fundraising campaign.

Mineral Mountain Ziplines is offering half price rides Friday, with 100 per cent of the day’s profits being donated to the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue.

Co-Owner Todd Manton says this is a great way to test your limits while supporting a good cause.

“I really do believe that its a great chance for groups that maybe not thinking about ziplining to come out,” Manton says. “And also, its a nice break. If the average person can’t afford the money to come out, cutting the price in half can be an added incentive for someone to come out and maybe enjoy our experience here.”

Manton feels the work of the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue is courageous and should be supported.

He says they’ve done similar events through their sister company in Nelson, raising around $5,000.

Mineral Mountain Ziplines Co-Owner and Operator, Todd Manton

(Photo from Mineral Mountain Zipline website)