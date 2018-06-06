District of Sparwood begins online survey on recreational cannabis use

Sparwood wants to hear your thoughts with regards to recreational use and retail sales of pot in the community.

The Federal Government’s proposed Cannabis Act will become legal this summer, leaving municipalities to establish policies around its use.

District staff have put together a survey to seek out community feedback

Director of Corporate Services Michelle Martineau says the survey’s information will help Council establish rules around retail store locations and consumption in public places.

“We can actually do a complete ban on retail stores if that’s what the public wants,” Martineau says. “As far as public consumption, what municipalities can regulate is where they smoke or vape on public lands.”

Martineau says the municipality can strengthen restrictions with rules of their own.

“Anything that we do to regulate cannabis smoking on public lands will also impact tobacco smoking, so we would have to do the two at the same time,” Martineau says. “This is one of the reasons that it is really important to get that feedback from the public.”

Invermere recently put in place a public smoking bylaw banning smoking at all beaches, parks and other recreation areas.

A link to the survey is available here.

– Sparwood’s Director of Corporate Services, Michelle Martineau