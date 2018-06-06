NCC wants to discuss wildlife crossings along Hwy 3 in Elk Valley

The Nature Conservancy of Canada feels protecting more property along Highway 3 in Fernie will go a long way to protecting wildlife.

The NCC announced yesterday the 43 hectare Morrissey Meadows property south of Fernie would now be protected.

Program Director Richard Klafki says securing the property will go a long way toward reducing animal fatalities in a busy travel corridor.

He feels it will help keep animals safe in the valley bottom.

“That Morrissey valley leads down naturally, so that animals come down that drainage and cross the Elk River there and get over into the Lizard Range,” Klafki says. “By securing this piece, it really adds to the connectivity.”

Klafki says their next goal should be finding ways to get animals over Highway 3 safely.

“Hopefully in the future, we can also work with the Ministry of Transportation and other agencies to maybe implement wildlife crossing structures in these areas,” Klafki says. “So that would be a benefit for all sorts of large mammals that are wide ranging.”

The area south of Highway 3 is the former homestead of the Fitzen family.

It was acquired by the conservancy as a partial donation and partial land purchase.