KIJHL: Ghostriders sign three Calgary prospects

The Fernie Ghostriders have bolstered their lineup with speed and mobility.

The Riders added defencemen Sawan Gill and Josh Dalquist and forward Kyle Ford to their roster this week.

Head Coach and GM Jeff Wagner says Gill is a great mix of speed and physicality.

“He’s a big, mobile, puck-moving defenceman.” says Wagner. “When we were assessing our team we were looking to get a little bit quicker on the back end and he’s a guy that defintiely fit the bill.”

Wagner says all three players fit the new direction they’re taking.

“Fernie’s always been the physical, bigger team whereas were looking to maintain that physicality but at the same time add mobility.”

Gill put up six goals and 16 assists in 39 games with the Midget AA Calgary Canucks last season.

Dalquist posted five points in 35 games on the blue line for the Calgary Flames Midget AAA in 2018-19.

Ford collected 12 goals and 14 assists with the Northwest Calgary Stampeders Midget AA team last year.

Wagner added he’s fairly satisfied with the defensive structure of the team but if the opportunity to add more competition within the organization presents itself, he’ll add more talent to their selection.

– Jeff Wagner, Fernie Ghostriders head coach and general manager