Cranbrook students support cancer research through Relay for Life

Cranbrook teenagers are giving their support to cancer research.

Students from Mount Baker are bringing back Relay For Life, a marathon cancer fundraiser happening 12 pm to 9 pm Friday at their high school field.

The Key City’s largest cancer fundraiser is returning, with around 100 thousand dollars raised in past editions.

This year, the students are hoping to hit their goal of $5 thousand.

Over $3 thousand has already been collected.

For more information visit the Relay for Life website.

(Photo from the Canadian Cancer Society.)