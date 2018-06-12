Police, SAR rescue woman from Lussier River

Police were called at 2:00 am June 11, when calls for help were heard near the Lussier River. The initial call indicated a woman had fallen in and was unable to reach shore.

Kimberley RCMP officers activated Search and Rescue through Emergency Management BC. Once on scene officers located the woman but on the other side of the river. She was not dressed for the situation and was very cold and scared.

Shortly after the Cranbrook Police Dog handler arrived. He was able to safely navigate the river and reach the other side. He provided some warm clothing and reassured her that help was on the way.

Search and Rescue utilized a swift water team and safely brought her back. She was checked out by BC Ambulance.

The woman had been at the Lussier Hot Springs, entered the river and couldn’t get out. She managed to get to the other side where she yelled for help. We are fortunate that somebody heard her calls for help as it’s a remote area, very few people are around at that time of night and she was not dressed for the conditions.

Our police dog handler is to be commended for his quick action in reaching the woman who would have suffered severe hypothermia in those conditions had she been there much longer.

– Photo from the Kimberley RCMP