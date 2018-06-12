Trail closed in Fernie due to aggressive moose complaints

A popular trail at Fernie’s Island Lake Lodge has been closed due to a mother moose and her calf.

WildSafeBC Elk Valley says the mother moose is very protective of her calf and is charging at hikers on the trail.

Because of this, the trail will be closed for at least two to protect both the animals and people in the area.

Hikers are advised to never approach a moose with calf and to give wildlife space.

If you come across a cow and calf while hiking, calmly leave the area immediately.

(Stock photo courtesy of WildSafeBC Elk Valley.)