Cranbrook taking part in provincial Physical Literacy program

Cranbrook has been selected as one of nine B.C. communities to take part in the province-wide Physical Literacy for Communities–British Columbia initiative.

The aim of this initiative, which is supported by the Active People, Active Places, BC Physical Activity Strategy and delivered by the Sport for Life Society, is to increase the physical activity levels of Cranbrook children and youth while developing their physical literacy. Physical literacy is defined as the motivation, confidence, physical competence, knowledge and understanding to value and take responsibility for engagement in physical activities for life.

The objective of Physical Literacy for Communities–British Columbia is to educate and activate local decision makers, build capacity by training leaders, and create the environment to develop physical literacy in multiple settings and sectors resulting in a positive impact on community health and well-being.

This initiative provides targeted funding of up to $50,000 in services and support over a two-year period, along with mentorship and support toward the collaborative design and multi-sector development of physical literacy. The key phases of the initiative are Educate, Train, and Mentor. College of the Rockies Kinesiology program, School District 5 (Laurie Middle School), and the City of Cranbrook Community Services will lead this project with the support of several additional partners from across the sport, recreation, health, education, government, and media sectors.

“The Physical Literacy for Communities–British Columbia initiative encourages community partners to work together to promote physical literacy experiences, building on the incredible work that is being led by the City of Cranbrook, School District 5, and the College of the Rockies,” says Lea Wiens, Physical Literacy for Communities–British Columbia Community Mentor. “Cranbrook has many pieces in place and I am confident that this project will help to connect and unite all physical activity and sport stakeholders to ensure continued alignment and quality sport and physical opportunities for all Cranbrook residents for years to come.”

“The College’s mission is to transform lives and enrich community through education,” says Sandi Lavery, instructor in the Kinesiology program at the College, and local project lead. “Through this initiative, we are harnessing the power of education and physical activity to help build an active and healthy community.”

“We are excited to incorporate physical literacy into our community recreation offerings,” says Jodine Toorenburgh, Programming and Staffing Coordinator with the City of Cranbrook Community Services, “as well as having quality leaders trained to assist participants to improve their skills to lead more active lifestyles.”

“When people develop physical literacy, they are much more likely to lead active, healthy lifestyles,” says Richard Way, Sport for Life CEO. “We are pleased to see that Cranbrook is invested in making this a priority for its children and youth, and we are excited to work with its community stakeholders to make physical literacy a reality for all.”

During the week of June 18-22, 2018, Cranbrook will host:

• a four-hour workshop on Physical Literacy 101 on Monday June 18 from 1-5 p.m. at College of the Rockies.

• a two-hour Movement Prep workshop for coaches and leaders on Tuesday, June 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at College of the Rockies.

• a “Longest Day of Play” on Thursday June 21, 2018 at Laurie Middle School.

For more information, please contact Sandi Lavery at lavery@cotr.bc.ca.