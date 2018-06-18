Results from Elkford seniors housing survey to be presented

Elkford will have a better idea what kind of housing seniors need after a presentation Monday afternoon.

The Seniors Housing Society will bring in a consultant to discuss the results of their ongoing Seniors Housing Survey.

Society Chair Duncan McDonald hopes responses to the survey help the District identify what needs to be done.

“Now there is a lot more people actually staying around, they are helping fulfill the community and I think once they get to a certain age, they want to have a place where they may be able to go and take away some of the responsibilities of being a homeowner,” McDonald says.

McDonald says the society can determine how many housing units seniors in the community need once they have more feedback from residents.

“In the last census, we discovered out of 2,400 people in Elkford, that there were 800 to 900 people over the age of 55,” McDonald says. “Would they be interested in staying? How long did they want to stay? If we did go ahead with putting up some housing, would people want to utilize it?”

The results will be presented to Elkford council 4 pm at their Committee of the Whole Meeting.

A public presentation will follow at the Community Conference Centre from 6 pm – 7 pm.