Cranbrook installing bike lane on 7th Avenue South

The City of Cranbrook has begun the next phase of their Cycle Network Plan.

Crews are painting a double line along 7th Avenue South, which will create a lane specifically for the use of cyclists.

On street parking on 7th Avenue South will not be impacted and the lane for cycling will not be in full operation until all signage and additional line painting is completed.

The City will be preparing and providing a public education program over the summer for both cyclists and vehicle drivers to explain what the different signage and lane markings will mean.

– From the City of Cranbrook