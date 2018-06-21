Increased traffic played huge role in securing Cranbrook WestJet service: Airport Manager

The manager of Canadian Rockies International Airport says Wednesday marked a momentous occasion for the facility.

This as WestJet’s service between Cranbrook and Calgary has officially launched.

Tristen Chernove says he’s proud to see the partnership between two of their airlines providing more options for customers.

“What I’m most delighted with really is this incredible partnership between our legacy carrier here at the airport Pacific Coastal Airline who have been partnering with us for a long time,” Chernove says. “To see them work with WestJet to make this growth a success makes it that much more special.”

Chernove says passenger numbers have grown from 85,000 a year in 2009 to 140,000 annually now.

He says that growth played a big role in landing the new WestJet service.

– Canadian Rockies International Airport Manager, Tristen Chernove