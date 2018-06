A helicopter was needed to rescue seven hikers stranded on Mount Proctor near Fernie Thursday.

Search and Rescue were called out to rescue the group who lost the trail they were using to descend from the summit.

Longline technicians responded with a helicopter and were able to locate the hikers.

All seven were evacuated around 8:30 pm Thursday night.

No one was injured.

(Pictures from Fernie Search and Rescue / Facebook)