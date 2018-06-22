BC Hydro investing $9 million into Elk Valley power lines.

BC Hydro is investing $9 millions on power lines in the Elk Valley.

Dianne Tammen with BC Hydro says they will be spending the next year upgrading 34 kilometres of transmission line between Sparwood and Elkford.

She says the work is needed to replace aging infrastructure.

“Its a 100 kilometre transmission line that runs from Natal Substation in Sparwood to the Alberta border,” Tammen says. “Its a really critical piece of infrastructure because it links BC Hydro’s system to Alberta and its also a source of supply for all the residents and businesses in Sparwood and Elkford.”

Tammen says this will also help with meeting future demand.

She says this will increase the system’s reliability in the Elk Valley.

“We ask the public to be aware of the project and make safety a priority,” Tammen says.

She doesn’t expect any outages to be caused due to the ongoing work.

– Dianne Tammen, BC Hydro

(Pictured: BC Hydro crews working on hydro lines and pole replacement work. Photo provided by BC Hydro.)