WHL: Kootenay ICE prepared for 2018 CHL Import Draft

The Kootenay ICE will draft a player from overseas on Thursday.

The 2018 CHL Import Draft begins Thursday morning at 9 AM.

The ICE currently hold the 11th slot in the draft.

The club will move up at least one spot after the Calgary Hitmen announced it won’t be taking part in the draft.

President & GM Matt Cockell says they’re looking to add a character player.

“I think our approach to the import draft is a little bit unique in terms of our priority first and foremost is doing research on what type of person it is.”

Cockell says they need to be patient with whoever they end up selecting.

“No matter how skilled, how good the player is, where they’ve played, there’s a huge adjustment coming over here and living with a new family, getting adjusted to your teammates.” says Cockell. “If you’re of high school age getting adjusted to other things so I guess the way we’ve kind of approached this is no different than we will with our team here moving forward. Patience is real important.”

Last year the ICE drafted Swiss forward Gilian Kohler and Slovak defenceman Martin Bodak.

– Matt Cockell, Kootenay ICE president & general manager