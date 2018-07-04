WildSafeBC warns of aggressive deer in Cranbrook, Kimberley

More does are becoming aggressive in Cranbrook and Kimberley.

This from WildsafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook Community Coordinator Danica Rousey as she says local reports to the provincial RAPP line went up in June.

Rousey says there’s a difference between protective and aggressive deer.

“They won’t just try to shield their young.” saus Rousey. “By presenting the possibility that deer may actively try to injure an animal, such as a dog or coyote and potentially even a human by approaching the fawn, we hope to stress it is very important for people and their dogs to stay away from the deer.”

Rousey adds does could signal an impending attack by lowering their head and laying their ears back.

She says it’s important to have dogs on leashes within city limits but if a doe approaches your dog its best to let the leash go.

– Danica Rousey, WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook community coordinator

(Photo from Wildsafe BC Kimberley-Cranbrook / Facebook)