KSCU donates over $10,000 in grants to East Kootenay communities

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
July 05, 2018 06:17 am
Kootenay Savings Credit Union is handing out nearly 70 thousand dollars in grants in all of the communities it serves.

The grants are being offered through its Community Foundation and include funding for groups in East Kootenay communities.

The largest grant seen in the Columbia Valley is $5,000 for the Windermere Valley Child Care Society.

$3500 will support JA Laird Elementary in Invermere.

Funding was also announced for Kimberley groups, with the Camera Club receiving $750 and the Nature Park Society receiving $1,500.

Since the grants were established in the year 2000, over $4.3 million has been handed out.

(Photo of Kootenay Savings Credit Union in Kimberley)

