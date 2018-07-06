Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce ED seeks RDEK seat

The Executive Director of the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking a seat at the RDEK board table.

Susan Clovechok has announced she will seek the Electoral Area F director’s seat in the upcoming Municipal Election.

Clovechok feels she has the flexibility and dedication needed for the role.

“I’ve worked in both small and large companies, national, local, in the areas of operations management, general management, sales and marketing, adult education, training and development,” Clovechok says. “I have a broad skill set that lends itself to general management.”

She feels her skill set would be a perfect fit for the role.

“I can bring those skills and that understanding of operations and communicating with others, bringing teams together and working together into a whole new realm,” Clovechok says. “I’m pretty excited about it.”

Current Area F Director Wendy Booth recently announced she would not seek re-election, as she is considering a run in Federal politics.

– Susan Clovechok, Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

(Photo from the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce)