Two new wildfires are burning in our region.

One is east of Kimberley at Highway 95A and LD Ranch Road.

It’s burning at 0.5 hectares.

No cause has been identified.

A lightning-caused blaze has also popped up at North Meadow Creek west of Lake Koocanusa.

It’s size is 0.02 hectares.

Meanwhile, the five wildfires ignited by Tuesday’s lightning are no longer reported as active by the BC Wildfire Service.

Click here to view an interactive map for up to date fire wildfire information.