Campground staff and campers help extinguish wildfire near Baynes Lake

The Chief of the Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Service is crediting the quick actions by campground staff and campers for controlling a wildfire at Aye’s Ranch Campground near Baynes Lake Thursday afternoon.

“The campground had done some preparedness planning and the staff and campers did a good job of controlling the fire until we arrived on scene,” says Chief Dave Boreen. “Our firefighters were then able to complete a guard around the perimeter of the fire and extinguish hot spots. There were no injuries and we couldn’t have asked for a better outcome today.”

The fire was sparked when a portable generator failed and had the potential to be much worse. “Weather, topography and fuel load were all against us and the site only has one road in and out. The campground staff and campers along with our firefighters did an excellent job of preventing what could have been a very serious situation,” adds Boreen.

In total, eight firefighters responded to the call just after 6:20 pm Thursday afternoon.

– From the Regional District of East Kootenay