There is one wildfire burning in the region as the fire danger rating continues to worsen in the Southeast Fire Centre.

The blaze is east of Canal Flats in the Kootenay-Bypass Forest Service Road area.

The fire is burning at seven hectares in size and is not listed as a fire of note by the BC Wildfire Service.

It’s believed to be human caused.

Most of the Southeast Fire Centre currently falls under the moderate to high fire danger rating class.