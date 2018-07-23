Senior Bandits swept by Missoula to close regular season

The Cranbrook Senior Bandits failed to register a win in their final weekend of conference play.

The “A” Bandits were edged 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader against the Missoula Mavericks on Saturday at Confederation Park.

In the second game, Cranbrook fell 10-1 to close out the doubleheader and their regular season.

The Senior Bandits finish conference play with a 7-13 record and finish seventh in the Montana American Legion West “A” Division.

Next on the schedule for Cranbrook is the Montana American Legion West “A” District Tournament in Hamilton next weekend.