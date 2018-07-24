City of Cranbrook impressed by $8M 2018 roads program

This year’s plans to invest over $8 million into roads throughout Cranbrook is going off without a hitch.

This from Infrastructure Planning and Delivery Manager Mike Matejka, who is impressed by the pace road crews are completing projects.

Matejka says work on 12th Avenue and 9th Street South is already done and their largest project on Cobham Avenue expected to be finished by the end of the summer.

“We got a really good start to the season in the Spring with some good weather,” Matejka says. “Contractors have been working really well with us and the affected property owners and that gives us a really good opportunity to see what remaining budget we have and see if we can squeeze out as much work as we can.”

Matejka says they are now focusing on a new paving contract around town.

“A big component of that contract is going to be some sidewalk installations in a few areas where we have some missing links,” Matejka says. “Most notably up on 14th Avenue South, there is a large section of several blocks without sidewalk along that arterial road. We’re going to be going in there and getting that done this Summer.”

Six projects were identified for 2018 as part of city council’s campaign to fix local streets.

The work follows nearly $15 million invested in Cranbrook streets in 2017.

– Mike Matejka, Cranbrook’s Infrastructure Planning and Delivery Manager