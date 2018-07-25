Kimberley Fire Department played active role containing Wycliffe wildfire

Kimberley’s Fire Department played an active role in containing the wildfire near Wycliffe which ignited Thursday afternoon.

Chief Rick Prasad says 11 members of their detachment helped deal with grass fires in the neighbouring community.

He says crews were dispatched to prevent the spread of a wildfire in the city’s boundaries.

“When there is a fire near Kimberley, it can affect us so it is in our best interest to get out and keep these fires from becoming a problem for us here in town,” Prasad says. “Sometimes you have to do it outside of the boundaries, but we only do it when we are invited by an agency like the BC Wildfire Service and if we have the resources available.”

He says nearby fires can affect the community and must be addressed.

“BC Wildfire Service has agreed to help us if we have a fire within our boundaries and we’ve agreed to help them,” Prasad says. “There is a mutual aid agreement with BC Wildfire Service and the City of Kimberley does have some reimbursement rates available to us through the Province.”

Prasad says Kimberley has avoided wildfire activity this summer, with only a few small fire starts.

The fire in Wycliffe was triggered Thursday afternoon and is believed to be human-caused.

– Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad