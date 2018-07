The Cranbrook Senior Bandits opened the Montana American Legion “A” West District Tournament with a loss.

The “A” Bandits carried a 4-3 lead into the fifth inning over the host Bitterroot Red Sox but couldn’t hold on, eventually falling 8-4.

Cranbrook is back in action Friday afternoon versus the Missoula Mavericks.

Missoula lost its first game 10-2 to the Bitterroot Bucs.