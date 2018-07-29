BC Wildfire Service provides update on regional fire starts

The Southeast Fire Centre has released an update on recent fires reported in the East Kootenay area.

The Whitetail Creek Fire outside of Kootenay National Park is currently listed as 123 hectares. It was first reported Friday night and is believed to be lightning caused. The BC Wildfire Service says they are responding to this fire. While it is not currently threatening structures or communities, Parks Canada has issued an area closure for the area near Luxor Pass trail, West Kootenay trail and Dolly Varden trail as a precaution.

Please visit Parks Canada’s website for full area closure details https://www.pc.gc.ca/apps/scond/index_e.asp

The Sand Creek fire near Jaffray started Saturday and is still less than a hectare in size. The BC WIldfire Service has seven personnel and one helicopter currently working on that blaze.

The Limerick Creek fire in the Lumberton Area is under control and estimated at 0.4 hectares. Eight firefighters are working on that blaze.

The Mud Lake fire near Canal Flats, Horsethief Creek fire in the Columbia Valley, and Fording River fire in the Elk Valley have all been extinguished.

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding residents that campfire and open burning bans remain in blaze. Anyone wanting information on the current fire situation can visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

(Photo of Whitetail Creek Fire from BC Wildfire Service / Facebook)