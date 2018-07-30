Former Kootenay-Columbia MP David Wilks enters Sparwood mayoral race

A former Kootenay-Columbia MP is seeking a return to municipal politics.

David Wilks has thrown his hat into Sparwood’s mayoral race after serving a four year term as Kootenay-Columbia’s Federal MP.

Before that, he was on district council for nine years from 2002-2011, with six of those years as Mayor.

Wilks says there are many projects he’d like to tackle if re-elected, including issues around the Whiskey Jack Golf Resort.

“We started that in 2016 and are still working our way to it,” Wilks says. “We need to resolve it. There’s issues not only with the proponent, but also through the District as well and we got to come to some agreement to get that done with so the proponent can move on.”

Wilks would also like to see an indoor sports facility developed in the community to provide more opportunities for youth sports year round.

“Our winters are long here, similar to Cranbrook. Maybe a little bit longer,” Wilks says. “Its a big passion of mine in recreation, so I think we can improve upon that.”

Sparwood’s current Mayor Cal McDougall announced earlier this month he would not be seeking re-election.

