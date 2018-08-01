Local RCMP looking into recent thefts

Local RCMP are reporting some recent thefts.

Columbia Valley RCMP say three pieces of heavy-duty construction equipment parked at Elk Park Ranch in Radium Hot Springs had batteries stolen out of them.

They’re saying it happened sometime between July 20th and July 23rd.

And on July 23rd outrigger pads were stolen from a BC Hydro crane parked at Copper Point Resort.

Meanwhile, Cranbrook RCMP say they received 8 reports of thefts last week.

One instance was an attempted B&E where nothing was stolen.

They received one report of shoplifting and two theft from auto calls.

They’re also looking into an incident where lawn chairs were taken from a front yard.