Local wakeboarders make podium at Waterski and Wakeboard Alberta Provincial Championships

Local wakeboarders brought home the hardware after a provincial competition in Alberta.

The Duczek brothers continued their competitive season over the weekend in Chestermere, Alberta as they participated in the Waterski and Wakeboard Alberta Provincial Championships, which included a sanctioned surf event, wakeboarding and wakeskating.

Each pass of the surf course was approximately one minute long from buoy to buoy. Riders got one ride – two passes total – and were marked on the DIVE system, which breaks down their run based on difficulty, intensity, variation and execution. 11-year old Dagen took third place overall in the Junior Boys Division, narrowly missing landing a big new trick. 13-year old Ryder, who is competing in the Men’s Amateur Skim Division, landed a 3-Shuv on his way to a first place finish on the podium. Another local rider, Gabrielle Hockley, took first in pro women’s surf.

Next up, Dagen strapped on the wakeboard where he competed in the Outlaw Wakeboard Division, laying out two flawless runs on his way to the silver medal. Finally, Ryder participated in the Wakeskate Open Division, landing two wake to wake jumps and a shuv on his way to a silver medal.

The Duczek Brothers will be hitting a tour stop in northern Idaho before turning their attention to the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals later this month.

Pictured: Dagen Duczek with a big grab during his wakeboard run

(With files and photos from Loree Duczek)