Small grass fire extinguished near Fairmont

Members of the Fairmont Fire Department responded to a small grass fire in the Fairmont Area Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 1:44 PM Tuesday afternoon.

“Residents in the area were knocking down the fire with hoses and extinguishers when we arrived on scene,” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Drew Sinclair. “Our firefighters were then able to fully soak the area to ensure hot spots were dealt with.”

Although the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, it is suspected to be the result of a faulty transformer. “While on scene, our firefighters heard a buzzing and snap sound from above and saw a spark from the transformer, which leads us to believe it was the cause of the fire,” adds Sinclair. BC Hydro is on scene Tuesday afternoon doing follow up.

“We appreciate the quick actions of the residents today,” says Sinclair. “In these extreme fire conditions, we urge the public to use extra caution, particularly around hydro poles or overhead lines.”

– From the Regional District of East Kootenay