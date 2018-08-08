Teck feels Kimberley SunMine purchase aligns with company’s climate change plans

Teck Resources feels the purchase of Kimberley’s SunMine aligns with their commitment to climate change.

Teck released a statement last week as the City of Kimberley prepares for an upcoming referendum to sell the SunMine.

If approved, Teck will purchase the solar facility for the outstanding balance of the city’s loan, anticipated to be just over two million dollars.

Senior Vice President of Sustainability and External Affairs Marcia Smith says the purchase will help Teck better understand solar power and its potential application at their other sites.

She says one of the company’s goals is “supporting the development of alternative energy sources” and the SunMine “aligns with their commitment to climate action.”

An information meeting for the referendum is planned for October 1st, ahead of the Municipal Election October 20th.