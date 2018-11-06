Wayne Price sworn in as new Cranbrook City Councillor

Cranbrook’s newest city councillor has been officially sworn in.

The first meeting of the new city council since the election took place Monday night.

The meeting saw new council member Wayne Price welcomed to his role, alongside five returning councillors and Mayor Lee Pratt in a brief ceremony.

Price says it felt a little weird to be on council after attending previous meetings in the past.

“I’ve sat in on a number of the the past 13 years,” Price says. “I kind of knew what to expect, but sitting on that side of the table certainly gives a different perspective.”

Topics at the council meeting included a potential cannabis retail store in the shopping center zone, and a discussion about issues with zoning without development.

– Wayne Price, Cranbrook City Councillor