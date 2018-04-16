 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 11:59 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

2 men allegedly sexually assaulted while shovelling snow near Bloor, Parkside: Toronto police

Jessica Vomiero
April 16, 2018 08:15 pm

socastcmsRssStartJessica VomierosocastcmsRssEnd

Police said at approximately 10:30 a.m., two men were sexually assaulted in the Bloor Street and Parkside Drive area. Each man was approached separately by a male suspect while they shovelled snow. 