 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

A desperate plea to Canada to help bring home Canadians stranded in the Caribbean

Angie Seth
September 10, 2017 06:56 pm

socastcmsRssStartAngie SethsocastcmsRssEnd

Monique Balmforth’s brother and sister-in-law area have been stranded in St. Maarten since Hurricane Irma hit, and she tells Angie Seth the response from the Canadian government has been very slow.