A taste of military cooking in downtown Halifax

Alexa MacLean
March 24, 2018 03:15 pm

Cooking for dozens of people can be stressful for even the most experienced of chefs. But imagine having to feed over 100 hungry troops in the middle of harsh weather conditions in a makeshift kitchen?