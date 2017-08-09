Abbotsford Mill Fire

Fire crews remain on the scene of a mill fire in Abbotsford that broke out this evening. The fire is under control, but at its peak, flames and smoke were so bad that highway one had to be closed in both directions. Catherine Urquhart has more.
Fire crews remain on the scene of a mill fire in Abbotsford that broke out this evening. The fire is under control, but at its peak, flames and smoke were so bad that highway one had to be closed in both directions. Catherine Urquhart has more.
W
1018 mb
9 km/h
43%