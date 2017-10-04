Absence of criminal activity allowed Edmonton terror suspect to enter Canada despite U.S. deportation order

socastcmsRssStartAmy MinskysocastcmsRssEnd
Edmonton terror suspect Abdulahi Sharif had no known criminal activity when he showed up at the Canadian border in 2012, which is why he was able to claim asylum despite a deportation order from U.S.
socastcmsRssStartAmy MinskysocastcmsRssEnd
Edmonton terror suspect Abdulahi Sharif had no known criminal activity when he showed up at the Canadian border in 2012, which is why he was able to claim asylum despite a deportation order from U.S.
NNE
1023 mb
0 km/h
40%