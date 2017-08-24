 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Andrew Scheer: Canadians ‘rightly concerned’ about asylum-seeker benefits

Monique Scotti
August 24, 2017 10:24 am

socastcmsRssStartMonique ScottisocastcmsRssEnd

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have every right to be concerned that immediately extending health and other social benefits to newly arrived asylum seekers will strain the system.