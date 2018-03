socastcmsRssStartMichelle MortonsocastcmsRssEnd

The B.C. chapter of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has some concerns after the Metro Vancouver Mayors Council and the Provincial Government announced their plans to pay for the region’s share of Phase 2 of TransLink’s 10-year plan on Friday. Phase 2 includes light rail in Surrey, the Millenium Line Broadway extension, and upgrades to expand…