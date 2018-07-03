 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Drive Home with Nick
listen live
Home

B.C. dad calling for provincial guidelines for out-of-school care

Liza Yuzda
July 03, 2018 01:28 pm

socastcmsRssStartLiza YuzdasocastcmsRssEnd

“You’ve got gymnasiums and libraries and cafeteria spaces sitting empty in schools around the province while parents are scrambling to find care for their kids before and after school,” said Cliff Walker.