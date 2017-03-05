B.C. truck driver dies in hospital despite dramatic rescue effort

Sun, Mar 5: The family of a truck driver rescued after being trapped for two days near Manning Park is in shock and mourning. Yesterday Pat Gaudet died from his injuries. Kristen Robinson has more on the outpouring of grief since word of his death.
Sun, Mar 5: The family of a truck driver rescued after being trapped for two days near Manning Park is in shock and mourning. Yesterday Pat Gaudet died from his injuries. Kristen Robinson has more on the outpouring of grief since word of his death.
SSE
1001 mb
0 km/h
85%