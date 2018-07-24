 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

B.C. underwater expedition returns with stunning video

Linda Aylesworth
July 24, 2018 07:46 pm

socastcmsRssStartLinda AylesworthsocastcmsRssEnd

A team of B.C researchers that set out in early July to explore underwater mountains has returned with stunning video, including images of species never seen before. Linda Aylesworth reports.