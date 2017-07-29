B.C. vet posts photo of dog that died in hot car as warning to pet owners

socastcmsRssStartEstefania DuransocastcmsRssEnd
A Port Coquitlam veterinary hospital is hoping a sad Facebook post, showing the covered body of a dog that died after being left in a hot car on Friday, will serve as a reminder to pet owners.
