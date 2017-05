socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

A group of 25 tiny teachers are celebrating a year of success helping Okanagan students as young as five learn some big lessons. Babies are the instructors in local classrooms as volunteers with the Roots of Empathy program. Researchers at UBC have found the program can significantly decrease aggression and bullying. Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.