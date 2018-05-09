Barrie overdose prevention site application under review by ministry

socastcmsRssStartHannah JacksonsocastcmsRssEnd
The Gilbert Centre and the Simcoe County CMHA have submitted an application for funding from the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care for an overdose prevention site to be placed downtown Barrie.
socastcmsRssStartHannah JacksonsocastcmsRssEnd
The Gilbert Centre and the Simcoe County CMHA have submitted an application for funding from the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care for an overdose prevention site to be placed downtown Barrie.
SSE
1015 mb
0 km/h
94%