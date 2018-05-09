 Skip to Content
Barrie overdose prevention site application under review by ministry

Hannah Jackson
May 09, 2018 01:49 pm

The Gilbert Centre and the Simcoe County CMHA have submitted an application for funding from the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care for an overdose prevention site to be placed downtown Barrie.