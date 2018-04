socastcmsRssStartSara CainsocastcmsRssEnd

Four new addictions nurses will soon be part of the health-care team at Hamilton’s Barton Street jail. That’s according to Hamilton-Wentworth detention centre nurse Debbie Heiliger, who is testifying at a coroner’s inquest exploring the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Marty Tykoliz, 38, in May 2014, and seven other inmates at the Barton Street jail. She…