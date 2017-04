socastcmsRssStartKatelyn WilsonsocastcmsRssEnd

The Lethbridge chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) dedicated a motorcycle ride on Saturday to nine-month-old Austin Wright, who was murdered in 2016. On April 28 last year, Lethbridge EMS responded to a call that a baby was in medical distress. He was taken to hospital, where he later died. An autopsy revealed the…